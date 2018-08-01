Helen Glover and Steve Backshall finally decide on son's name – and it's adorable The rower and the wildlife presenter welcomed their son last week

After spending a week deliberating on their baby boy's name, Helen Glover and Steve Backshall have chosen the most adorable moniker. The Olympic rower, who gave birth last week, took to Twitter to reveal: "Finally decided on a name! Introducing Logan James David Backshall. Thanks everyone for your lovely messages."

Helen, 32, was pictured cradling her one-week-old son to her chest as he slept soundly. Wildlife presenter Steve, 45, shared a similar photo, writing: "Logan James David Backshall on his first walk (he didn't walk alone)."

Helen took baby Logan to her gold post box in Penzance

The couple also took a trip to the Royal Mail post box in Penzance, Cornwall, which was painted gold in honour of Helen's Olympic win at London 2012. Sharing a photo of herself holding baby Logan up to the post box, Helen tweeted: "6 years ago today #heatherstanning and I won the first @teamgb gold of #London2012. Tonight I'll be exchanging national anthems for nappy changes... and I wouldn't have it any other way! Logan's first trip to the gold post box to celebrate."

MORE: Prince William and Kate go dancing on Mustique date night

The Olympic rower gave birth last week

The couple announced their son's birth at the end of July, both sharing a photo of their son's tiny foot. "Steve and I are excited to welcome Baby Boy Backshall to the world, we promise to make it a great one for you little man @SteveBackshall," Helen wrote on Instagram. The naturalist broadcaster and author also shared the same snap, and captioned it: "The biggest adventure begins @Helenglovergb."

MORE: Why Prince William and Prince Harry's children will have different surnames

Helen shares her top tips for keeping fit:

Loading the player...

The Team GB rower had been expecting twins but sadly lost one of the babies in April. At the time, Helen explained: "Thanks for all your lovely messages. We've had the hard news that one baby hasn't made it but we are very excited and hopeful for the remaining baby to arrive this summer xx."