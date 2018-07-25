Helen Glover and Steve Backshall welcome baby boy – see the sweet picture The couple married in 2016

Helen Glover and Steve Backshall are now proud parents to a baby boy, the couple announced on Tuesday. The pair, who tied the knot in 2016, revealed the exciting news on social media, sharing an adorable picture of their newborn. "Steve and I are excited to welcome Baby Boy Backshall to the world we promise to make it a great one for you little man @SteveBackshall," the 32-year-old British professional rower wrote alongside a black and white photo of Steve's thumb touching their baby's small foot.

The naturalist broadcaster and author also shared the same snap, but captioned it: "The biggest adventure begins @Helenglovergb."

The Team GB rower had been expecting twins but lost one of the babies in April. "Thanks for all your lovely messages. We've had the hard news that one baby hasn’t made it but we are very excited and hopeful for the remaining baby to arrive this summer xx," the gold medallist explained at the time.

Steve, 45, also opened up to his more than 95,000 followers, saying: "Many thanks for all your kind messages. We've had the news that one twin has not survived, but are still looking forward to our new addition this summer. SB."

The sad news came just one month after the couple announced they were expecting twins. Helen shared the exciting news by showing off her growing baby bump in a photo, and also posting a snap of her husband lying on the grass and looking at two chicks. "Soooo… The biggest adventure of our lives… 2 little chicks of our own arriving this summer!!!@SteveBackshall," she tweeted.

Helen and Steve tied the knot in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine in September 2016, in Cornwall. Surrounded by Steve’s former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars, including Judy Murray, Thom Evans, Sunetra Sarker and Jake Wood, and Olympic athletes, such as Helen’s gold medal rowing partner Heather Stanning, who was maid of honour, the couple exchanged vows which they had written themselves in a picture perfect setting on a Cornish clifftop with views of St Michael’s Mount.