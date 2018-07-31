Exclusive: Prince William and Kate Middleton go dancing on Mustique date night – details The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted enjoying a night out at Basil's Bar

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were able to enjoy some special alone time during their family holiday in Mustique last week. The couple, who have three children under the age of five, were spotted on a rare night out at the island's famous Basil's Bar. The theme of the bash, which was also attended by Mick Jagger and his daughter Jade, was a Splash of Gold.

Fellow revellers have exclusively revealed to HELLO! that William and Kate attended "on the early side" of the party and looked to be having a great time. Sources also told us that the couple looked "island chic" with Prince William sporting a Pinkhouse Mustique shirt to support the local brand. "They were there for the cocktails segment and kept it rather classy", they said. The royal couple are good friends with legendary barman Basil Charles of Basil's Bar; he even set up a pop-up bar at The Goring hotel in London, where Kate stayed the night before her wedding, during the week of the nuptials in 2011.

Kate makes running in wedges look so easy!

Loading the player...

The Duke and Duchess, both 36, have been enjoying a much-deserved holiday in the private Caribbean island for the past couple of weeks. They are thought to have joined Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton on the Middletons' annual break and it could well have been the doting grandparents who stayed home with the couple's three young children, while they enjoyed a rare night off parenting duties at the beach-side.

William wore a Pinkhouse Mustique shirt on the night

The royals first visited Mustique in 2008 and have been returning ever since. This is officially the Cambridges' first holiday as a family of five. Prince Louis was born in April, joining his big brother Prince George, who turned five in July in Mustique, and Princess Charlotte, who turned three in May.

MORE: What is Hugh Grant's net worth?

Prince William and Kate pictured previously on tour

Given the complete privacy of the exclusive island, it comes as no surprise that William and Kate take the opportunity to blend in with other tourists. With a no-fly zone enforced over Mustique and the discretion of other guests, the royals are able to truly relax and let their hair down. On previous trips, William and Kate have played tennis, gone snorkelling and scuba diving, and enjoyed cocktails at the five-star Cotton House resort.

MORE: You have to see Danny Dyer's reaction to daughter Dani winning Love Island

The Cambridges have been enjoying their first holiday as a family of five

Martin Katz, a famed Beverly Hills jeweller, and his wife Kelly met the royals in 2008, and speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2015, Kelly revealed: "They're quite the sportsmen. We went diving and they went very deep, more than 90ft. Our instructor said Martin and I weren't qualified to go on the shark dives they went on."

"Kate looked very casual, she wasn't particularly wearing make-up, she looked lovely," said Martin. "She just couldn't be more gracious and talked to everybody who would talk to her. It wasn't like she was working the room, but if someone wanted to speak to her, she was happy to speak. I think what struck me was that they were human like everybody else, dressing to fit in like everybody else."