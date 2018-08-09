Olympic skier Chemmy Alcott expecting second baby with husband Dougie Crawford The couple's second child is due in January

Chemmy Alcott has exclusively revealed that she is pregnant with her second child. Chemmy, who has a one-year-old son Locki with her husband, former British champion skier Dougie Crawford, tells HELLO! that she is expecting their second child on 16 January. "It is going to be a crazy winter with a vivacious toddler, a newborn and skiing but I know we can do it!" says 36-year-old Chemmy, who represented Team GB throughout a 20-year sporting career.

"Locki was born smack bang in the middle of a busy winter and I had to go straight back to work. This baby is due just three days after Locki was born – and I plan to be skiing by the 9 Feb and have loads of work on into April," reveals Chemmy, who runs coaching camps for children with Dougie.

Chemmy and Dougie introduce baby Locki:

Loading the player...

The happy news is extra special as Chemmy struggled to conceive first time around. "We always planned to try for a second baby after my work for the BBC at the Olympics. With Locki we struggled to conceive – I changed my diet, I started keeping watch on my fertile times, I quit coffee (very hard for me) and even started acupuncture to help get pregnant. So we expected to have similar struggles. However, the opposite happened!"

MORE: What will Prince William and Kate be called when Prince Charles is King?

Chemmy reveals that it was the day after celebrating at a royal-themed party with her good friend Heidi Range on the day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19, that they found out they were expecting a sibling for Locki. "I wasn't feeling very well. I joked to Dougie that perhaps I was pregnant and he tried to play things down and manage my expectation but I snuck out that afternoon and bought a super cheap supermarket pregnancy test.

Chemmy and Dougie pictured with their baby boy Locki last year

"Within 10 seconds it showed a very strong + sign. I ran downstairs and Dougie could tell. We were so surprised but so happy. I then made him buy three of the expensive ones which tell you how pregnant you are (0-1 week, 1-2 weeks, 3+ weeks). The first one highlighted straight away in no time at all that I was 3+ weeks!"

MORE: Royal slip ups! Proof the royals are just like us - see photos

Dougie said of their delight: "We are so excited to have another baby on the way. It was a bit of a shock but in the best way. I really didn't take it seriously when Chemmy first said she thought she might be but then suddenly it was very real! I think last time we were quite naive about how hard having a baby is. Now we know so I think we are almost more nervous than first time round! Locki is such a bundle of energy so having a second will be a lot of fun and a lot of work!"