What will Prince William and Kate Middleton be called when Prince Charles is King?

Prince William and Kate have been known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ever since their wedding in April 2011. But when William's father Prince Charles takes the throne, their titles will once again change. William would inherit his father's titles and thus become the Duke of Cornwall, when in England, and the Duke of Rothesay, when in Scotland, while Kate would take the same titles but as a Duchess.

HELLO! caught up with Marlene Koenig, royal historian and founder of Royal Musings, who explained that William will always be the Duke of Cambridge even if he is no longer styled that way; he may be styled as HRH The Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. Kate would be styled as HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, while their children would also be 'of Cornwall and Cambridge'.

The couple will also, most likely, have another title. While many assume that William will become the new Prince of Wales, as first-in-line to the throne, this title is actually not hereditary. It is given to the heir apparent, but at the discretion of the sovereign. The Queen did not name her eldest son Charles as the Prince of Wales until he was nine years old. It's safe to say that William will be given the title, but not within the first few weeks of his reign. But when he does, Kate would become HRH The Princess of Wales.

Royal titles have, in the past, caused confusion among fans. In March, royal watchers noticed that the Duchess of Cornwall's future title had disappeared from Clarence House's official website. Speculation began as to what Camilla would be called when her husband becomes King. HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash cleared up the confusion, revealing that the Duchess will legally be queen consort, even if she doesn't use the title. Emily explained: "According to legal precedent, as wife of the monarch she will be Queen Consort, even if she styles herself as Princess Consort instead – just as she is technically now the Princess of Wales but has never used the title."

Of Camilla being styled as Princess Consort, Emily said: "At the time of her 2005 wedding to Prince Charles, Clarence House said the Duchess of Cornwall would be known as Princess Consort when her husband became King. Memories of his divorce and the tragic death of Princess Diana meant the public were not receptive to the idea of her becoming Queen at that time. There is nothing to suggest that the plan has changed, although many royal watchers are convinced that the Prince of Wales wants his wife to be Queen alongside him when he is crowned."