SURPRISE! Denise Lewis, 45, announces fourth pregnancy Congratulations to the Team GB star!

Congratulations are in order for Team GB star Denise Lewis and her husband of 12 years, Steve Finan O'Connor, who are expecting their third baby together. The athlete, who also has a daughter with ex-husband Patrick Stevens, made the surprise announcement on Monday, sharing a picture of her in a bikini whilst cradling her blossoming bump. "Well Twitter friends, I haven't let myself go. I'm eating for two. Excited and a little nervous even though I have been here before, but hoping for a healthy and trouble free pregnancy #number4 #oldermom #babynews," she captioned the sweet holiday snap.

The retired track and field athlete's fourth pregnancy comes nine years after she welcomed her third child. Denise has a daughter, Lauren, 16, from her first marriage and two sons with Steve, Ryan, 12, and Kane, nine.

The family are currently holidaying in France, where Denise teased her fans last week to stay tuned for exciting news. "The look you have when you've got good news to share. Stay tuned folks," she wrote alongside a gorgeous selfie of herself smiling to the camera.

The 45-year-old mum-to-be usually keeps her personal life private and rarely shares any pictures of her family but Denise paid a sweet tribute to her partner last year, sharing a never-before-seen wedding picture on their anniversary weekend. "Thank you to all my friends and family who have been there for us through the good and not so easy times, but the biggest thank you goes to my ‘Man of Steel’ ... it’s a good job you like a challenge," she wrote alongside a black and white picture of the pair on their big day.

Denise also recently shared a picture of her eldest daughter, Lauren, and joked that she would be raiding her wardrobe very soon. "Getting ready to say goodbye to my clothes, shoes, handbags and makeup. Mothers and their daughters. #tears #tantrums #laughter #love #girltowoman #alwaysthere," she said of her 16-year-old daughter.