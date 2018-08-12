Peter Andre shares new photo of son Theo – and he looks just like Emily What a sweet picture!

Peter Andre's son Theo is growing up fast! The doting dad took to Instagram over the weekend to share a rare photo of his youngest child watering the plants in the garden. The little boy – who has a gorgeous head of blonde hair – looked full of concentration at the task in hand, and fans were quick to observe just how much he resembled his mum Emily MacDonagh. "Looks like mummy," one wrote, while another said: "He looks so like his mum." A third added of Theo's hair: "Wow! What a gorgeous colour. Golden." Another follower couldn't believe how grown up Theo looked: "Aww he looks so grown up! Gorgeous," they wrote.

Peter Andre's son Theo is blonde just like his mum

The Andre family have recently come back to the UK following their summer holiday in Cyprus. Peter and Emily took their two children, Theo and Amelia, four, as well as Peter's two children Junior, 12, and Princess, ten, who he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price. The family enjoyed spending some quality time together with plenty of trips to the beach, while Peter and Emily also made sure to have a few date nights with just the two of them, including a romantic sunset meal.

There is no doubt that Peter and Emily are doting parents, and the singer recently revealed to HELLO! that they take it turns to be 'good cop' and 'bad cop', and it keeps the children happy. "Emily is stricter with Theo and Millie and I'm stricter with Junior and Bista. So we've found a happy medium. It actually works well – I'm good cop to Theo and Millie and bad cop to J and P and she's the same."

Peter makes balancing a full-time job and raising four young children look easy, but he told HELLO! that his best bit of advice was making sure to give all his children equal attention. However, he also admitted that it can be hard having a big family. “When there’s two of them they can entertain each other. But when it gets to three and four- wow. They all want your attention," he said.