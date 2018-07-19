Peter Andre looks identical to daughter Princess in never-before-seen photo They even have the same dimples!

Peter Andre is often told how much he looks like his son Junior, 12, but after he shared a throwback photograph of himself as a little boy, it has come to light just how much daughter Princess, ten, looks like her father too. The blonde haired little girl, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price, has her dad's face shape, dimples, and they even have the same smile! The photo of Peter as a youngster, which was captioned: "Me as a wee little nipper," was met with a mass of comments observing his likeness to his daughter.

Peter Andre as a little boy

"You are gorgeous as a little boy and Princess is your image she's getting to look more and more like you as she grows up, those eyes just like you when you were small, she is a credit to you and Katie," one wrote. Another said: "Wow Princess is your double!! A third added: "Wow absolute double of Princess but with Junior's hair and eye colour!"

The singer is a doting dad to four children. He shares Junior and Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price, and has two younger children, four-year-old Amelia, and Theo, one, with wife Emily MacDonagh. Although the Mysterious Girl singer occasionally shares glimpses of his family life on social media, he is protective of Amelia and Theo's privacy, as Emily wants them to be kept out of the limelight. Junior and Princess have grown up in the spotlight, and so they often feature in photographs online, and occasionally on television shows with their famous parents.

Peter makes balancing a full-time job and raising four young children look easy, but he recently told HELLO! that his best bit of advice was making sure to give all his children equal attention. However, he also admitted that it can be hard having a big family. "When there’s two of them they can entertain each other. But when it gets to three and four- wow. They all want your attention," he said.

The singer's daughter looks just like him

There is no doubt that Peter's children are his world, and the star was recently asked whether he would consider expanding his family further in the future during an interview on Lorraine. When presenter Lorraine Kelly asked Peter if he would have more children, he replied: "Absolutely not! Not unless they invent a 24-hour coffee system." He then added that the decision wasn’t necessarily down to him though. "I shouldn’t say that. I haven’t asked my wife. She decides you know," he said.