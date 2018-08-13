Celebrity Juice panellist Chris Ramsey reveals wife's miscarriage in heartbreaking post The comedian and his wife discovered the news at the 12-week scan

Celebrity Juice star Chris Ramsey has revealed his wife Rose has suffered a miscarriage, just weeks into her pregnancy. The British comedian took to Instagram on Monday to share the heartbreaking news, announcing they were expecting their second child. Revealing they had planned to share their pregnancy news last week, social media star Rose wrote: "When we went for our 12 week scan our baby could not be found. He or she had passed early on in the pregnancy leaving behind the pregnancy sac, this is called a Blighted Ovum. (missed miscarriage)."

Chris Ramsey and his wife Rose have a son called Robin

Detailing the trauma, Rose - also referred to as Rosie - added: "My body still thought I was pregnant for all those weeks after the baby had passed, hormones were released and everything apart from the baby was still growing. I'd never heard of this before so as you can imagine it all came as a great shock. Unfortunately it didn't all end there as we were told I still needed to have a miscarriage to rid my body of the sac, placenta etc."

RELATED: Nadia Sawalha's fans in tears as she opens up about devastating miscarriages

"I was admitted into hospital a few days later to start the procedure," she continued. "It was awful. Cramping, vomiting, fainting, fever, really just not nice. After five rounds of tablets over a course of 20 or so hours the doctors told me it hadn't worked as effectively as they'd hoped. I was then taken to surgery to have everything removed. It is now finally all over." Chris and Rose, who tied the knot in 2014, are already parents to a son called Robin. Opening up about the aftermath, Rosie went on to say: "I know it is going to take time to come to terms with all of this, I feel emotionally and physically exhausted. I have so much sympathy for other couples who have/are going through this as I never knew it entailed so much heartache. Robin has been wonderful through it all and we feel so blessed to have him in our lives."

The couple shared their sad news with fans on Monday

She concluded: "I was unsure of whether to even put this on social media as not many people knew about our pregnancy, but I need to hear from other women this has happened to, it needs to be talked about in order to heal. One in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, ONE IN FOUR! I didn't realise it was that many. People can’t go through this experience in silence or alone, it’s just too painful." Chris, 32, praised his wife as he regrammed the post on his account. "This says it all. She’s been a warrior," he said in the caption. "Good morning. Apologies for our silence across our social medias this week, it's safe to say we've had a pretty [explicit] one. Last week we thought we would be sharing some lovely news with you all but sadly that was not to be."

MORE: Trinny Woodall reveals she had 2 miscarriages and 9 rounds of IVF