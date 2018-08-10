Genius! You can now get a pregnancy pool inflatable with a hole for your bump Just in time for a last-minute summer baby-moon?

Any mums-to-be out there getting pool float FOMO this summer? It's your lucky day, because pregnant ladies can now get their hands on their very own pool inflatable made especially for growing bumps - with a perfectly-placed hole to fit! Motherhood app Peanut launched the pregnancy floats after noticing many members talking about how much they miss being able to lie on their fronts on holiday, so one genius came up with the perfect solution. Nifty.

Peanut's incredible pregnancy float

At the moment, the floats are only thought to be available through a competition on social media, though we reckon it won't be long before they're on offer permanently, with all the attention they're getting! And, our favourite blossoming babe Vogue Williams is already a fan - having posted a snap on her Instagram on Thursday.

"Thank you @peanut for my lilo, with a hole for my bump!!! I have missed lying on my tummy so much that I’m considering using this instead of my bed at night!" she wrote next to the photo of her lounging happily. She's not the only one who's loving the idea, either, since plenty of other pregnant ladies commented on her post.

"Oh my god I NEED! Actually thinking of getting one for holiday and just floating around all week!" one fan wrote. Another replied: "This is amazing!! Wish I had had one of these!!" The lilo, made in oh-so-Instagrammable petal pink and emblazoned with the uplifting phrase, "Put your feet up mama, we've got you," is clearly the ultimate poolside accessory.

So it's official: the pregnancy inflatable is a summer essential for mamas-to-be. Here's hoping for some kooky themed versions for next year - how could a flamingo float be made bump-friendly?! The jury's out on that one…