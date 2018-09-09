Fearne cotton celebrates daughter's third birthday - see the adorable pictures She shares her birthday with godfather Gok Wan!

Fearne Cotton’s daughter Honey is turning three this weekend and the mum-of-two has shared a glimpse into how the family will be celebrating her big day. Fearne posted a hilarious but sweet video of her husband Jesse Wood putting together a new bicycle for his daughter on the evening before her party, along with the caption: “Trying to build Honey’s bike before her birthday tomorrow! Wishing he could just watch the football!” She then showed off gift boxes which will be given out to Honey’s friends at her birthday party today.

Jesse Wood builds daughter Honey's bike

The three-year-old shares her birthday with her godfather Gok Wan, who is celebrating turning 44. In fact, Fearne has posted another adorable photo of Gok cuddling Honey when she was younger. The radio presenter and author wrote: “Also happy birthday to Honeys exceptional God Father @therealgokwan We love you so much darling friend #birthdaytwins #virgolove #honeyandgok.” Fearne is usually pretty private when it comes to her children, Honey and five-year-old Rex, but today, Fearne gave us an insight into her daughter’s personality in another photo caption by describing her as: “My ginger queen. This hilarious, cat loving, heavenly dream babe turns three today.” Fans quickly sent Honey their well wishes and many commented on her curly, red hair, with one follower writing: “Beautiful hair. Happy birthday, little red.”

Gok Wan and his goddaughter

Doting mum Fearne recently announced she’s writing a brand new children’s book. The story will be a followup her last story, Yoga Babies and will be titled Hungry Babies. She shared the news on Instagram in August and wrote: "Very excited to introduce you to #HungryBabies! My new children’s picture book starring the same set of kids from #YogaBabies as they go through the many perils of messy and sometimes fussy meal times." Perhaps Honey will be opening up a copy of her mum’s brilliant book on her next birthday!

Fearne Cotton's daughter on her birthday

