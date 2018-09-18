Strictly's Janette Manrara makes exciting baby announcement Janette and Alijaz have so much to look forward to!

Janette Manrara has a very exciting time of it at the moment, what with the new Strictly Come Dancing series finally here. But it isn’t just teaching her new celebrity dance partner Dr Ranj that will be keeping her busy. Janette is soon to become an aunty when her husband and fellow Strictly pro Alijaz Skorjanec's sister Lara gives birth to her first child. On Tuesday, Janette took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of Lara and her partner cradling Lara's growing bump. "Not long until I'm aunt Janette! Baby girl, coming soon," she captioned the post.

Alijaz's sister Lara is expecting her first baby

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet picture, with one writing: "You and Alijaz are going to be the funniest and sweetest aunt and uncle. Congrats," while another said: "Obviously it's your job to introduce any little one to the joys of Disney and dance!" A third added: "Aww what a lovely photo. You will have loads of fun being an auntie and I'm sure the little one will be spoilt rotten."

Janette and Alijaz are going to be an aunt and uncle soon

Alijaz had announced that his sister was having a baby back in April, revealing his incredibly sweet reaction to the news. He took to Twitter to post a photo of Laura and her partner holding up a scan, and wrote: "I can finally scream it out loud I WILL BE UNCLE ALJAZ!! Beaming of happiness!! Congratulations to my little @LaraSkorjanec and @nejc_ljubic!" Following the news, Aljaz's Strictly friends were quick to congratulate him, with his then-dance partner Gemma Atkinson writing: "Ahhh! How lovely!!! Huge congratulations to you all!" while Giovanni Pernice added: "Yeees," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Aljaz is extremely close with his family, who live in his native Slovenia. The star was raised with his younger sister in a house built by his dad, Srecko, and ate food his mother Natasa grew on their allotment. The 28-year-old frequently returns home to be with his family, and previously told the Mail: "If I have a few days off, I'll often fly home to see them, to sleep in my bedroom, eat tomatoes." The star occasionally shares photographs of his family on social media, and previously posted a picture of him and his dad - showing the family resemblance between the pair. The image showed the pair with their arms wrapped around each other while posing with their thumbs up, which Aljaz captioned: "Apple doesn't fall far from the tree… #lovemydad."

