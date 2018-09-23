Exclusive! Matthew Wright plans to become a stay at home dad as he opens up about baby joy with wife Amelia What lovely news!

Matthew Wright and his wife Amelia have spoken exclusively to HELLO! about their extraordinary baby joy. After eight years of gruelling IVF, the couple resigned themselves to never becoming parents. Yet with the odds stacked against them, they made one last ditch attempt at pregnancy – and their leap of faith paid off. Now the 53-year-old TV and radio host, who recently quit his long-running show, The Wright Stuff, and the 42-year-old record executive, are looking forward to welcoming a baby girl on Valentine’s Day. "It was our final roll of the dice," Matthew exclusively told HELLO! "We’ve waited a long time for this moment. Every day we keep pinching ourselves because we can hardly believe it’s finally happening."

However the couple, who met at Dr Miriam Stoppard’s 70th birthday party, endured years of heartache in their bid to have a baby. Amelia fell pregnant naturally with twins in 2009 before suffering a miscarriage and a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy that doctors failed to detect. "I felt an explosion inside of me, and thought, 'That’s it, I’m dying,'" she recalled. "It was terrifying. I could see my life flash before me and knew that if doctors had waited to operate, I wouldn’t make it to the morning."

After turning to IVF, Matthew and Amelia endured six pregnancies, all of which ended in miscarriage. But it was a case of seventh time lucky when they faced either donating their last embryo to medical science or giving pregnancy one last try. "I couldn’t bring myself to give it up," said Amelia. "Without any expectation, I wanted one last shot." Now Matthew is looking forward to becoming a stay at home dad. "I’m excited – and terrified," he said. "I’ve only ever held two babies in my entire life! Now I can envisage becoming the primary carer when Amelia returns to work."

