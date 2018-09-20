Chris Evans and wife Natasha head home with baby twins – see first photos Adorable!

Chris Evans and his wife Natasha looked the picture of happiness as they left hospital with their newborn baby twins, one day after the golfer gave birth. The couple posed outside Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, with Natasha proudly cradling her baby girl and baby boy in her arms. Their elder sons Noah, nine, and Eli, six, also posed for the first public family shots.

Chris and Natasha's baby news was announced on Thursday morning. Sara Cox revealed the news on Chris' BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show, reading out a statement. "Ping and Pong arrived safe and well last night," Sara said. "Ping popped her head out at 22.10, Pong popped his head out 12 minutes later at 22 minutes past 10.

The twins have been nicknamed Ping and Pong

"Both healthy, both strong, happy and blessed, as was mum throughout. Infinite thanks to the amazing team at Frimley Park Hospital, amazing people, amazing professionals, helping dreams come true. Thank you." Chris had sweetly nicknamed the babies Ping and Pong throughout the pregnancy.

The 52-year-old radio star had previously told his listeners that his wife was going to be induced on Wednesday. Calling Natasha over the radio, he asked how she was doing, to which she replied: "I feel like I'm in control today, I'm pumped, I'm ready, let's do this. Yesterday I was a bit of an emotional wreck, it was very overwhelming yesterday. There's a lot of love and support and I'm very grateful but it was like, 'Oh my god, this is actually happening.'"

Natasha gave birth on Wednesday evening

On Tuesday morning, Chris had revealed that his twins were due the following day. Speaking about the change in family dynamic, he said: "Tonight is our last night as a four... And I've loved our four and it makes me a bit sad – I can't wait to meet Ping and Pong – but you know Eli, Noah, Tash and myself, we've had a journey. We've done a lot together and tonight's our last night as a four-piece, We go to a six-piece tomorrow, which is very exciting but you know what I mean."

Chris added: "Of course after inducement, birth can take hours and hours and hours but I think it's going to be quicker for twins. We've been told it can be very quick indeed. Tomorrow, Tash is induced at 10 o' clock."

