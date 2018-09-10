Matthew Wright and wife Amelia expecting first baby after 8 years of IVF The TV presenter has spoken openly about their fertility struggle

Congratulations to Matthew Wright and his wife Amelia, who have announced they are expecting their first child together. The TV presenter shared the happy news on Monday afternoon, revealing it followed eight "challenging" years of IVF.

Matthew revealed the news by reposting a note written by his wife on Twitter, which read: "After 8 challenging years of IVF, we are thrilled to announce that on our last roll of the dice, we got lucky and are expecting a baby girl. Woo hoo!"

The former presenter of The Wright Stuff also shared the news with listeners on his talkRADIO show, and later tweeted to thank fans for their congratulatory messages. "Ta for all your kind words re @mrsameliawright and pregnancy," he wrote. "She’s been thru hell she really has. Feel super blessed to have such lovely followers." Matthew added: "This is the first @twitter storm I’ve been thru where the rain is lovely and warm. Thanks again for your kindness #babynews #littleconsumers."

The 53-year-old quit his eponymous TV show earlier this year to spend more time with his wife, saying he no longer wanted to live "like passing ships" with Amelia due to his challenging 3am starts. He explained on the show: "I'm up at the 3 in the morning these days. I go to bed at 7pm and it's been 18 years of this. Mrs Wright [and I] pass like ships in the night and at some point, you've got to have a change."

Speaking on This Morning last week, Matthew also opened up about his and Amelia's fertility struggles, revealing that it was a factor in his decision to leave his channel 5 show. "It was a combination of lots of things really," he said. "Channel 5 had decided to move it to a different production company to freshen it up. Not long after that, a good friend of mine decided to kill himself. Which was very sad."

Matthew added: "Then not long after that, me and my wife, we had a long-running IVF, eight years of IVF. No joy. So personally, things were pretty stressed and strained."