Amanda Holden fights back the tears as she opens up about her stillbirth with son Theo

Amanda Holden has opened up about the heartbreaking moment she realised her son Theo had died. During an appearance on Monday's This Morning, the 47-year-old fought back the tears when she recalled holding her second child in her arms. When Amanda was seven-months pregnant, the Britain's Got Talent judge was at home watching Myleene Klass on Loose Women - who was then pregnant with her daughter Hero - when she realised she hadn't felt her baby move for some time. "I remember thinking I haven't felt him move in a bit," she told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

"I had a bath and then I had a coffee to try and get him moving, I didn't panic but I drove to the hospital and my midwife couldn't find a heartbeat. That was the beginning of a horrible day." When asked if she still had to give birth, Amanda replied: "That's the thing that I forgot, you are in the hospital and then you have to deliver this baby." The TV star, who shares two daughters - Lexi, 12, and Hollie, six, - with husband Chris Hughes, revealed she decided to have a caesarean as she feared holding her son. "You don't know what a dead child looks like," she admitted.

Amanda then held him in her arms, confessing: "It felt completely natural holding him in my arms." Despite the 2011 tragedy, the British personality revealed she wanted to have another baby straight away. "You have a desperate need to have another baby, if you're able to its the only way you can feel any better. You have to have your arms full again," she told The Mirror. "I didn't take anti-depressants, I would probably still have been on them to this day if I had. I know that having a baby helped me continue to live."

The mum-of-two is raising funds to set up Theo's Hope - which will provide mums who have suffered stillbirths some support with a bereavement counsellor. "Our son was called Theo and we are setting up a fund called Theo's Hope," she explained. "We want to raise money for a bereavement counsellor at the centre. I had so many people to talk to, talking to somebody is absolutely paramount."

