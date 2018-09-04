Amanda Holden shares rare picture of daughters as they head back to school Are your kids back to school today?

Celebrities have been giving us rare glimpses into their back to school routines this week, including mum-of-two Amanda Holden who shared a photo with fans this morning. The 47-year-old Britain's Got Talent judge – who is usually pretty private when it comes to her children – posted a photo of Lexi, 12 and Hollie, six, in their school uniforms as they prepare to start the new term. She captioned the adorable photograph: "#backtoschool gonna #miss my #girls." Fans were quick to comment on how they share the TV star’s sad feelings about the summer holidays being over. One said: "It's always over too soon. Your girls look lovely and growing up so quickly," while another wrote: "I so feel you @noholdenback I hate sending my girlies back to school. Love spending time with them."

Amanda's two girls, Hollie and Lexi

Amanda and her family – including husband Chris Hughes, who she married in 2008 - certainly made the most of their summer break in America, splitting their time between Hollywood, New Yok and Malibu. They also enjoyed the British heatwave on the beaches near their home in Cornwall and even managed to squeeze in luxurious trips to Corfu and Corsica. In one of the holiday photos shared, fans were stunned to see how much little Hollie looks like her mum Amanda. One commented: "Gorg! She's a mini you!" while another added: "She has a gorgeous smile, just like her mama!"

Amanda's holidays have been bittersweet this year as she announced back in July that she had lost her grandmother. She shared a photo of the lunar eclipse to mark her passing and wrote on the post: "All the stars we steal from the night sky will never be enough. My darling Nanny has left us. She will live in our hearts forever." In another selfie of the pair together, she captioned it: "We'll miss her #forever #mylove #nanny #bignana." Other stars such as Holly Willoughby have also shared pictures of their children heading back to school. On Sunday, the This Morning presenter shared a photo of her children’s new school shoes and bags. The 37-year-old mum-of-three resumed her This Morning presenting this week as Harry, nine, and Belle, seven, head back to school.

