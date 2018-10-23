Emma Willis takes on the 'toughest and most rewarding' challenge of her career The presenter shares three children with husband Matt Willis

She may be one of the faces of primetime television, but for her latest gig, Emma Willis has showed off another side to herself. The Voice UK presenter, 42, broke down in tears as she witnessed her first home birth whilst supporting a team of midwives at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex for a new TV show called Emma Willis: Delivering Babies. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the mum-of-three - who is married to musician Matt Willis - confessed that this was the "most rewarding" experience ever to happen in her career.

Emma Willis supported a team of midwives for a new TV show

"This has been possibly the most rewarding experience of my career so far," she wrote in the caption alongside a snap of herself dressed in a nurse's uniform. "I absolutely loved spending 3 months on the ward alongside all the incredible staff at PAH." Emma, whose mother is a midwife, spent 10 weeks supporting midwives during intense 13-hour shifts. She was seen helping with the tea rounds, changing a catheter as well as witnessing babies being delivered.

"Watching that little baby come out was honestly one of the best things I've seen in my life," Emma gushed after watching a women deliver her child at home. "It is just incredible to see somebody give birth like that in their own home, so calm and focused, and what got me the most full of humour still." She added: "I am incredibly lucky and this is someone’s job this is what people do every single day. I am wasting my time in telly."

Speaking about her experience at the hospital, Emma continued: "I loved it so much because I only had a certain amount of time and really dived into the situation and wanted to experience it to its fullest, because I knew I had such a short window of opportunity." She added: "But the people were amazing. Supporting women when they are sometimes at their most vulnerable, I found it incredibly rewarding. So, I'd like to think I could, yeah. If it all ends tomorrow, I know I've got a plan B!"

