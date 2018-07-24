The real reason Emma and Matt Willis decided to renew their wedding vows The stars recently marked ten years of marriage in style!

Emma and Matt Willis recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary with a romantic ceremony, surrounded by their close family and friends. And during an appearance on Tuesday's Lorraine, the Busted musician opened up about why the couple decided to renew their wedding vows. "The day after we got married, Emma said to me, she was devastated that the wedding was over because she had planned it for such a long time," he explained to guest host Christine Lampard. "She was really upset and she said, 'We are coming back here in ten years and we are doing it all again!' I was, 'Alright, fine'."

Emma and Matt Willis renewed their vows on their tenth wedding anniversary

He added: "I put it to the back of my mind. Every year she was 'Nine years left, eight years left' and then she was like, 'Party time!' and I was like, 'Oh we are doing this?' It was really fun. Stephen Mulhern did the ceremony. It felt like a roasting. I stood there and had the mickey taken out of me for 20 minutes. It was an amazing day." The celebrations, which took place at Rushton Hall, in Northamptonshire where the couple first tied the knot ten years ago, was attended by the likes of Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin as well as Tom and Giovanna Fletcher. McFly also performed at the wedding reception for the first time in two years.

Elaborating further, Matt continued: "We just wanted to make it the most fun day possible. [The children] loved it. That's what was so special about it. Ace was my best man. It was a really special moment." Since tying the knot, Emma and Matt have gone on to welcome three children - nine-year-old Isabelle, six-year-old son Ace, and two-year-old Trixie Grace. In a recent interview with HELLO!, Emma revealed how she and Matt keep the romance alive, saying: "Matt was at a gig the other night and I had been at meetings, so we went along to [a friend's] party. Sometimes my mum will say, 'We can look after them tonight,' and you ask, 'If that's alright?' and then peg it!"

