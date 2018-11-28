Exclusive: Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kara Tointon welcomes first child This is the first child for the newly-engaged actress!

Huge congratulations are in order! Kara Tointon and her partner Marius Jensen have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The happy couple revealed the news to HELLO! on Wednesday, with the proud dad saying: "On Thursday at 11.04am, 3.2 kilos of happiness joined our lives. Kara and I couldn't be happier and our four legged companions Elfie and Winston have been guarding our new family member since." Kara, 35, confirmed her pregnancy in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in October. "It is an incredible time," the former Strictly Come Dancing star revealed. "It is the biggest life-changing moment when you have this little human being coming into your life that you are yet to meet. I can't wait for motherhood and all the challenges it will bring."

This is the first child for Kara and Marcus

But first-time parenthood isn't the only cause for celebration for Kara and Marius, as they exclusively confirmed that they are also engaged. "For me it was always about meeting the person that you know is the one you want to share this experience with. If it happens, we are ready, but we won't plan,' and then it happened quite quickly," the actress explained. It's been two years since the couple first started dating, they were set up by mutual friends. "Our first date was at the Royal Academy of Arts, as we both love art and I thought I could impress her by reading up on the exhibition, Abstract Expressionism," recalled Marius.

Following her appearance on Strictly in 2010, Kara won her first West End role as Eliza Doolittle in Pygmalion opposite Rupert Everett in 2011. She has since landed more TV and big screen roles. Most recently she has toured the UK in thriller Gaslight and starred in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Twelfth Night. As she focuses on the role of becoming a mother, Kara confessed: "My mum - my rock and mentor in everything – always says when you have kids you stop worrying about the little things. You are no longer so self-obsessed and you start to care for this little human being in a way that you can't really explain until it happens. So I'm up for the challenge. I'm sure we're both going to mess up along the way, but together we will try to be the best parents we can be."

About their child's upbringing, Kara added: "We are very easy-going, a bit unorganised and go with the flow with most things, so we will probably stay in London – which we love – then we may tiptoe slowly out." The couple may even "tiptoe" as far as Norway, where Marius grew up in Oslo. "I skied to school in winter and cycled in summer. I would like our child to have that freedom," he said.

