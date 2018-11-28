Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen introduce their baby daughter and we love the name How lovely!

Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff and her partner, former rugby player Ben Cohen, e xclusively introduced their baby daughter for the first time in HELLO! magazine, and they revealed their little girl's name. Russian-born Kristina, 41, whose daughter has been given the Slavic name of Milena, shortened to Mila, has found true happiness. "I'm in a happy place. I feel a sense of security with Ben being next to me." Gorgeous Mila was born on 24 June at Northampton General Hospitalweighing 7lb 1oz. Speaking about Ben's role in the birth, the dancer said: "I was squeezing his hand so hard that I thought I might break it," she said. "I can't even begin to describe the pain, but it’s an insanely proud moment when you see your baby for the first time. It’s such an incredible feeling of love." Sportsman Ben said: "Kristina was amazing and I'm so very proud."

Kristina revealed she has named her baby girl Milena

The couple reveal that the labour took longer than anticipated because the umbilical cord was wrapped around Mila's neck. "Every time Kristina pushed, the cord was pulling the baby back," said Ben. "There comes a point when it is not happening and you do worry." Kristina added: "I can still remember the doctor saying, 'We'll try this and if it doesn't work we will have a Caesarean, I was like, 'No way,' because I’d been struggling for so long. I had contractions every five minutes for hours. I was screaming. The next day my whole body was aching so much." Mila was finally delivered with the help of forceps. "I really wanted a natural birth."

Their daughter was born on 24th June

Mila's arrival has sealed the couple's happiness. "Mila has changed the dynamic – another little human in our lives. She is our creation and that is amazing," explained Ben, who has eight-year-old twin daughters Harriet and Isabelle from his former marriage.

"I ask Ben for advice a lot because he has already been through this. For me I am learning every day about myself and the baby. Motherhood is much harder than I expected," she laughed, " But it's also very special." Ben remarked: "I've been down this road before, but it's Kristina's own journey too with Mila."