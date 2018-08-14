Is Kara Tointon pregnant? Ex-EastEnders star cradles stomach at movie premiere The actress is rumoured to be engaged to her boyfriend Marius Jensen

Former EastEnders actress Kara Tointon has sparked pregnancy rumours after she was seen cradling her stomach at the movie premiere of The Festival in London on Monday evening. Accompanied by her chiropractor boyfriend Marius Jensen, the 35-year-old happily posed for pictures whilst holding her tummy. Kara was on hand to support her sister, fellow actress Hannah, whose fiancé Joe Thomas stars in the upcoming comedy. HELLO! has contacted a representative for the star for comment.

Kara Tointon has sparked pregnancy rumours

Kara's appearance comes shortly after it was rumoured she became engaged to her partner. In June, she was seen flashing a large sparkler on her left hand when she attended the premiere of The Happy Prince with her handsome partner - that same ring was then seen again this week. According to The Sun, the actress was recently quizzed about the ring, in which she simply replied: "I'm not saying anything - I cringe when I read about my love life." Kara, who has also appeared in Mr Selfridge and ITV's The Sound of Music Live, previously revealed that her boyfriend is a chiropractor, saying: "He's not an actor, he's a chiropractor. That's sort of how we met..."

The actress is in a relationship with chiropractor Marius Jensen

After confirming their romance, the pair have since been spotted together on a number of occasions, including last year's Wimbledon. Kara's most recent high-profile relationship was with former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev. Prior to that relationship, Kara dated her EastEnders co-star, Joe Swash, for two years before splitting in 2010. They met while playing brother and sister Mickey and Dawn on the BBC1 soap.