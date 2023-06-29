Royal baby bumps! Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Meghan Markle & Co's rare pregnancy photos

A look back at some of the most historic royal baby bump moments through the years, from Princess Eugenie to the Princess of Wales

The recent royal baby boom has seen Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Luxembourg's Princess Stephanie and more welcoming babies in the last few years.

Most recently, Princess Eugenie announced the healthy arrival of her second child, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. The royal tot, fondly nicknamed Ernie, was born on 30 May 2023 at London's Portland Hospital.

During the final stages of pregnancy, the expectant royal mum-to-be was spotted cradling her blooming baby bump just days before she gave birth, looking radiant in a floral smock dress from Whistles as she enjoyed a date in London with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

In light of Princess Eugenie's joyous news, we take a look back at some of the most historic royal bump moments.

Princess Beatrice © Getty Princess Beatrice welcomed her daughter Sienna with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2021. In the summer before she gave birth, the expectant royal mum-to-be was spotted at Wimbledon, cradling her baby bump in her polka dot midi dress from Self-Portrait as she watched the action at the tennis tournament from the royal box.

Princess Eugenie © Getty Weeks away from her due date, Princess Eugenie stepped out to celebrate King Charles' coronation with her sister. The royal mother looked positively glowing wearing a white V-neck Gabriela Hearst 'Luz' dress with a cinched in waist thanks to the black detailing.

The Duchess of Sussex © Getty The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards in London when she was pregnant with Archie, and her growing baby bump looked incredible in a stunning black Givenchy gown. Meghan looked absolutely blooming and radiant as she presented a special award to her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller. Even more adorable, was the sight of the royal tenderly cradling her bump.

The Princess of Wales © Getty Princess Kate looked radiant as she put a hand gently on her bump during her third pregnancy with Prince Louis. © Getty Another special bump moment from the Princess of Wales. Here we see Kate placing a protective hand on top of her stomach when she was expecting Princess Charlotte in 2013. MORE: Princess Kate's birth stories of her three children George, Charlotte and Louis

Crown Princess Mary © Getty Such a happy snap! Danish Crown Princess Mary was spotted lovingly holding her bump during her pregnancy with her twins Vincent and Josephine in September 2010.

Queen Maxima © Getty The Dutch monarch showed off her growing bump way back in 2007 when she attended an exhibition in Holland. Maxima looked so elegant in her black coat dress, just one month before she gave birth to her third child, Princess Ariane.

Princess Anne © Getty The Princess Royaly looked so chic in this cream caped coat and headscarf when she was expecting her daughter Zara. We love how she placed a loving hand on her bump at the wedding of her sister-in-law. She looks so content.

Autumn Phillips © Getty Here's one very heavily pregnant royal, Autumn Phillips, cradling her bump at the Gatcombe Horse Trials back in 2012. The family looked so sweet together.

Princess Diana © Getty Talk about a blast from the past! Diana seldom touched her bump in public but here we see the late royal gently placing her hand on her tummy, as she chatted to her husband Prince Charles during her pregnancy with Prince William in 1982.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit © Getty Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway was photographed holding her bump during a visit to St Petersburg back in 2003 with her husband Crown Prince Haakon. The royal looked so elegant.