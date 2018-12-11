Alex Jones reveals she is pregnant with second baby - see her sweet announcement Amazing news!

Congratulations are in order for Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thompson! The pair are expecting their second baby – and presenter Alex revealed the news to fans via The One Show, who shared a sweet clip of her chatting about it on Twitter. "So we've got a little bit of news – Charlie and I are expecting another little baby in the new year, a little brother or sister for little Teddy… I didn't know when to tell everybody and when to share the news, I was a bit nervous about it and I didn't want to do it too soon."

Alex and Charlie welcomed son Teddy in 2017

She continued: "But as every mum will know, you get to a certain point and you just pop! I'll show you… which is what's happened. Look – this weekend, there it is, there's no hiding it any more. But I'm quite glad actually, because now I can just breathe out and I can eat all of the Christmas food."

Fans flooded Alex with congratulatory comments, with many admitting that they had suspected she was pregnant after she had notably stopped eating anything with alcohol in it during the food segments of the show. "I knew it! Last week when you didn’t have the alcoholic trifle! Matt had it instead I said then you were expecting! Congratulations," one wrote, while another said: "I did think you may be... it was the old tied jumper around the waist trick. Congratulations!!!!"

.@MissAlexjones has an announcement! 👶👶👶



Baby number two is on the way! Big congratulations to Al and Charlie! 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/aiuwNFeOo1 — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) 10 December 2018

Many of Alex's celebrity pals also sent their best wishes, with Myleene Klass adding, "Congrats gorgeous Mama," and Davina McCall sweetly writing: "Yaaaaaaaaaaay." On Monday evening's episode of The One Show, the presenter also made the news official live on air, after wrapping up her interviews with guests Nadiya Hussain and John Bishop. Turning to cradle her belly, she told viewers: "A bit of news before we go. I’ve not been on the mince pies, there is a little baby [in there]!" to plenty of applause from everyone in the studio.

