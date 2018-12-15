Strictly’s Zoe Ball’s son Woody turns 18 - see her rare picture tribute He's such a handsome teen

Strictly Come Dancing star Zoe Ball who hosts the series’ popular It Takes Two shows isn’t just celebrating the much-anticipated finale this evening, she’s also celebrating her son Woody’s 18th birthday. Sharing a string of adorable pictures of the child she shares with former husband Norman Cook, it was clear the proud mum could not adore her teen any more.

Zoe paid a sweet picture tribute to her son

"My best boy just turned 18 years of age at midnight," she wrote alongside a gorgeous photograph of him looking very handsome. "He is everything. Super proud of the man he is becoming. But he’ll always be my naughty little monkey," she added, no doubt much to Woody’s embarrassment! And it’s clear that the gorgeous teen is taking after his DJ dad in more ways than one, from the PS that his mum wrote in the message: "@w00dy_c00k TURN THE BASS DOWN," she added.

Zoe doesn’t share many photographs of her kids on social media. Earlier in the year she did take to Instagram to post a sweet picture of an extended family day out with her brothers' kids. The former Big Breakfast presenter – who as also shares eight-year-old daughter Nelly with ex-husband Norman – posted some pictures from their day, with both her children photographed alongside their four cousins.

Woody the Jedi

But the sometimes social-media-shy Zoe did not stint on pics when it came to marking Woody’s 18th. She shared a host of snaps of her gorgeous son from various points in his life through the years, including one hilarious one of him wearing false teeth as toddler.

A few other throwbacks which delighted fans included one of little Woody sitting on his mum’s knee as a baby, and another of him trying his hand at camping. "Wow happy birthday" responded one fan, feeling her age at the revelation that Woody was now officially an adult. "He’s so like you," added another. "Happy Birthday Woody."

