Strictly pros' glitzy weddings: From Karen Hauer's 130-acre hotel to Graziano Di Prima's castle

While Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez is currently planning his wedding with Gemma Atkinson, Karen Hauer has reportedly split from her husband Jordan Wyn-Jones.

Want to know more about the professional dancers' love lives? Join us as we look back at those who have met their partners through the BBC show, including Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley, and those who have private relationships away from the cameras, such as Amy Dowden and Ben Jones. From castle wedding venues to Vegas elopements and transatlantic ceremonies, see inside Strictly dancers' big days…

Lauren Oakley and Maximiliano Omar Montes de Oca

Lauren Oakley wed her husband Maximiliano Omar Montes de Oca in September 2019, and she hasn't been shy about gushing over her husband since then. Photos she's shared on Instagram show the dancer in a stunning backless dress with double straps and a sheer skirt.

She teamed her Made with Love Bridal dress with a dainty flower crown accessorising her cropped brunette hair, while her husband looked dapper in a three-piece suit and white boutonniere.

Lauren described her wedding day as "magical" and told her followers: "The wedding was exactly how we wanted it to be, comfortable, relaxed and like a huge house party in the English countryside... Only in a big white dress!"

Amy Dowden and Ben Jones

Amy Dowden announced her engagement in January 2018, after her long-term partner Ben Jones proposed at a New Year's Eve party. Amy and Ben finally got married on 2 July 2022 after delaying their wedding twice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful outdoor ceremony overlooking a lily pond in South Wales. The bride stepped out in a strapless embellished Laura May Bridal gown for the ceremony, but she later changed into an elegant satin gown for her first dance.

Amy's fellow professional dancer Dianne Buswell served as a bridesmaid, while Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec, Sara Davies, Katya Jones, Craig Revel Horwood and several of Amy's celebrity partners were all on the star-studded guest list.

Graziano Di Prima and Giada Lini

Graziano Di Primi proposed to his long-term girlfriend Giada Lini on stage at their Burn the Floor show in May 2019. After postponing their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple chose a majestic oceanside castle as their wedding venue when they exchanged vows in front of 200 of their closest friends and family in August 2022.

The Strictly dancer returned to his hometown for his special day, choosing a Catholic service in Riesi before heading to the Castle of Falconara.

Giada looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline, a sheer low-cut panel and a tulle skirt while her dapper husband rocked a black suit and white shirt.

Karen Hauer and Jordan Wyn-Jones

Karen Hauer surprised fans when she announced she had secretly married Jordan Wyn-Jones on 7 June 2022. Sharing their big day exclusively with HELLO!, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Chewton Glen in Hampshire in front of friends and family, including Karen's fellow Strictly stars Janette Manrara and bridesmaid Luba Mushtuk.

The bride looked breathtaking in a backless bridal down with sheer long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and floral applique. "It was everything I didn’t think I wanted," she told HELLO!. "It had sleeves, a big skirt, and I didn't want those things! But when I put it on, my heart just jumped with joy."

Karen has reportedly split from her husband, and she was spotted without her wedding ring at the Pride of Britain Awards in London.

Karen Hauer and Kevin Clifton

Karen was previously married to Kevin Clifton, after they tied the knot in a "magical" ceremony at One George Street in Westminster in July 2015. After two and a half years of marriage, they announced their decision to part ways in 2018. Speaking to HELLO! following their split, the pair said they had managed to maintain a good friendship.

"As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don’t have to fall apart," Karen told the magazine. "Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base."

Now, Kevin is in a relationship with Stacey Dooley.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly professionals Aljaz and Janette tied the knot on 15 July 2017 in front of a host of celebrity guests, including Louise Redknapp, Anton Du Beke, Judy Murray, Daisy Lowe and Ore Oduba.

Following their nuptials, the newlyweds celebrated with a wedding reception at Bath House in London. Sharing a photo on Instagram following her big day, Janette wrote: "Heaven on earth… happiest weekend of my life."

Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley

Surprise! Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley revealed in July 2019 that they had secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas. The couple shared a wedding photo on Instagram, showing how Rachel had worn a gorgeous patterned mini dress while Pasha wore a smart blazer and chinos.

They started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together on the show in 2013. Rachel was married to James Gilbert at the time, but they split in November 2013 after 15 months of marriage.

Natalie Lowe and James Knibbs

Former Strictly professional Natalie returned to Australia to marry her partner James Knibbs in January 2018, in a ceremony attended by some of her closest friends from the show including professional dancer Ian Waite, and former celebrity contestants Judy Murray and Deborah Meaden.

"I always dreamed of getting married here one day," she exclusively told HELLO! of the beautiful ceremony on 8th January 2019 at Balmoral Beach overlooking Sydney Harbour.

"Balmoral Beach holds a very special place in my heart. I used to work as a beauty therapist nearby and walk down to the beach most lunchtimes. It is such an incredible place – and what better time to get wed than the Australian summer? The whole day was filled with lots of laughter, singing and dancing. The Public Dining Room was perfect for our guests to unwind and enjoy amazing Australian food and wine."

Ian Waite and Drew Merriman

Professional dancer Ian, who has also appeared on Strictly’s spin-off show, It Takes Two, married Drew Merriman at Woburn Abbey in July 2017. "It was the best day of my life," Ian told HELLO!: "It's been absolutely brilliant. It was so emotional to walk into the ceremony and see friends and family looking towards us."

Drew added: "Someone came up to me at the end of the night and said, 'You haven't stopped smiling all day.'"

Invited guests included Ian's former Strictly partners Zoe Ball and Denise Lewis – who Zoe calls his 'Strictly wives' - the show's judge Craig Revel Horwood and dancers Natalie Lowe, Anton Du Beke, Erin Boag, Vincent Simone, Camilla Sacre-Dallerup, Matthew Cutler, Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova.

Brendan Cole and Zoe Hobbs

Former Strictly dancer Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe also shared their wedding day with HELLO! in June 2010. The lovebirds, who have since welcomed two children together, celebrated their nuptials with fellow Strictly stars Anton Du Beke, Karen Hardy and the late Sir Bruce Forsyth. Of seeing his stunning bride, New-Zealand born Brendan revealed: "Zoe just looked like an angel. She takes my breath away."

"Brendan and I just kept looking at each other and grinning throughout the day," added Zoe, who looked sensational in a floor-length bespoke Peter Langner gown and veil with Tach jewellery. "Seeing Brendan there was incredible. As soon as I saw him, I just felt incredibly calm. He looked so handsome in his morning suit."

Vincent Simone and Susan Duddy

Vincent Simone married Susan Duddy in a romantic ceremony in the beautiful Castle Leslie in Co Monaghan, Ireland, which they shared exclusively with HELLO!.

Several of Vincents former Strictly partners, including Louisa Lytton, Dani Harmer and Edwina Currie were guests on the day, as well as fellow I'm A Celebrity contestants Rebecca Adlington, David Emanuel and Matthew Wright – who acted as best man.

"I felt incredibly emotional and was worried I wouldn't keep it together," he said. "I couldn't look back at Susan as she walked up the aisle because I was afraid I would dissolve into tears. She looked so beautiful, really breathtaking."

Sadly, there are reports that the couple have now parted ways.

Aliona Vilani and Vincent Kavanagh

Former Strictly pro Aliana Vilani married her partner Vincent in a super-private ceremony on St Thomas – joined only by Aliona's parents and Vincent's mother. Aliona said the big day went just as she had always dreamed of. "It was perfect, just the way we imagined it," she revealed.

"We were both so emotional. When you get there and it's real, it overwhelms you. It was very special. We were both a bit shaky."

Neil and Katya Jones

© Getty

The professional dancers married in London in August 2013, after five years of dating. The couple sadly announced their decision to split in August 2019, after six years of marriage.

