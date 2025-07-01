Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's relationship timeline as they prepare to welcome first child

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are about to be parents, but how did this dream pairing come to be? The model and San Francisco 49er have been together for six years and are a couple many aspire to be like.

Here's everything we know about their relationship.

June 2019 – A meeting of friends

Olivia wasn't new to dating members of the National Football League. Before Christian, she dated former New England Patriots wide receiver, Danny Amendola. After the two broke up, Olivia was set up with Christian through her "best friends."

© Ethan Miller Christian and Olivia now love a red carpet

"I was apprehensive," she shared to Instagram. "I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn't close myself off and make decisions based on fear."

February 2020 – First red carpet appearance

Olivia and Christian were officially a couple, with the latter routinely attending NFL games cheering on her boyfriend. Christian was a Carolina Panther and Olivia loved celebrating him by wearing his jerseys.

© Getty Images Christian's played in a Super Bowl

In early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic, they made their red carpet appearance.

Posing together, the two were all smiles at the NFL Honors, an award ceremony celebrating football achievement ahead of the Super Bowl.

During February, Olivia and Christian also celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a couple. Christian captioned an Instagram: "Never a dull moment with you," with a photo of the two holding hands.

May 2020 – Isolation in love

© Instagram Olivia and her dog Oliver Sprinkles

Their relationship blossomed as the world shut down. Olivia and Christian held a "self-isolation prom" with their "quarantine crew." Olivia posted a series of photos to her Instagram with Christian and friends in the classic prom poses.

A few months later, the couple committed to each other by expanding the family. They adopted a toy golden doodle named Oliver Sprinkles Culpo McCaffrey.

June 2021 – Anniversaries together

After two years together, Olivia and Christian celebrated their second anniversary together. Olivia has nothing but kind words for her boyfriend, writing to Instagram: "You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart. Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Olivia has been on the cover of many magazines

October 2022 – A big move

Still going strong, Olivia and Christian leave North Carolina after Christian was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

"This city stole my heart and I'll never forget the memories and people who made the last 3+ years so special," Olivia wrote to Instagram.

© Instagram Olivia always shows up for Christian

December 2022 – Future decisions

Olivia explained on season one of the Culpo Sisters that she was feeling pressure in her relationship "because of fertility." She explained that she decided to freeze her eggs, noting that the decision was "an [exciting] insurance policy."

April 2023 – Will you marry me?

After nearly four years together, Olivia and Christian got engaged while on a road trip through Utah.

© Instagram The proposal was a surprise to Olivia

"Christian should get an Oscar for his acting skills because I had absolutely no idea he was proposing," Olivia told Vogue.

They celebrated the engagement a few months later with a white-themed party, decked out with cupcakes, sparklers, and their puppy Oliver Sprinkles.

June 2024 – The big day

The couple married on June 29 in a church ceremony on Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Olivia wore a long sleeve dress with a long train designed by Dolce and Gabbana. Christian wore a classic black tux.

"Even with so many people in the room, it felt like it was just Christian and I," she told Vogue.

© Instagram Olivia on her wedding day

March 2025 – Baby time

After almost a year of marriage, Olivia announced to her Instagram that she and Christian were expecting.

"Next chapter, motherhood," she captioned a black-and-white photo of her holding her baby bump.

© Instagram Olivia's pregnancy announcement

June 2025 – Almost new parents

To celebrate their last anniversary before becoming parents, Olivia shared to Instagram a video of their wedding day, writing: "One year down, with something new. Soon it's more than just us two. Best day ever, best year ever … happy anniversary to the love of my life. So so thankful."

Next stop…parenthood.