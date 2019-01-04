'Tired' Kara Tointon shares candid breastfeeding post six weeks after giving birth The former Strictly star welcomed a little boy called Frey

Kara Tointon has shared a candid post of herself breastfeeding her newborn son Frey, whilst admitting to tiredness. The former Strictly champion and her fiancé Marius Jensen welcomed their first children together six weeks ago in November, which was exclusively covered in HELLO!. The video of Kara breastfeeding her little boy was met with supportive response, with one follower writing: "You may be tired but you look absolutely beautiful and doing the best for your baby and your body. Absolutely amazing. Keep it up. It doesn't last forever and you'll miss it once it's gone."

This is the first child for Kara and Marius

"We are week 24 and doing exactly the same - enjoy every moment they are precious," said one follower, while another added: "I'm on week 10. You're doing amazing and you look gorgeous too. I have found it mentally tough but seeing my baby’s smile makes it better." A fourth post read: "Motherhood suits you, enjoy this peaceful time because the ride gets bump." One fan also remarked: "Worth every single second of lost sleep, and before long you'll be waking up in a panic because you haven't been woken up, so you’ll be listening in to check he's still breathing. It's just the best thing ever."

Exclusive! Kara Tointon reveals exciting engagement news

Last month, in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Kara opened up about being a first-time mum. "I'm loving being in this bubble," she gushed. "It's challenging and calming all in one and I want to savour it. But I'll always love my work. It's in my blood." Of Frey’s birth, Kara also revealed how he was born on his due date of November 22. However, the birth didn't go to plan as she was rushed to theatre for an emergency C-section when her baby's heartbeat dropped after 58 hours of labour.

MORE: HELLO!'s celebrity baby news

Loading the player...

"Like everything in life, what you expect to happen, more often than not, doesn't," the star continued. "It did become quite dramatic and a bit frightening. I was in an episode of ER at that point. It all happened incredibly quickly. There is a nine-month build and then you meet your baby and instantly they are engraved in your mind. Suddenly you know them deeper than anyone while having only just met."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.