Olympic skier Chemmy Alcott welcomes second baby with husband Dougie Crawford Congratulations!

Congratulations are in order for Olympic skier Chemmy Alcott and her husband Dougie Crawford. The couple welcomed their second child – a bouncing baby boy named Cooper who weighed a perfect 7lbs 9 – on Wednesday 16 January, they revealed to HELLO! magazine. Chemmy had told fans she was preparing to give birth earlier this week, when she posted a beautiful photo of her baby bump. "Hey big little man. Time to come out and face this crazy world," she wrote on Instagram.

"We can't wait to meet you. My last bump photo. Possibly ever. I have loved having you in my tummy. Feeling your kicks. Your love. But now it's time to show your face..... "Let us hear your soft muffled sounds, your milk giggles. Let us hold your dear sweet tiny hands in our own. #40weeks #readywhenyouare #cooked."

The baby was born on Wednesday 16 January

Chemmy also uploaded a photo from when she was pregnant with her elder son Locki, and added: "The second photo is of my two pregnancies side by side. Almost exactly two years apart. Brimming with love and excitement both times."

Chemmy, 36, and husband Dougie announced their exciting pregnancy news back in August. "We always planned to try for a second baby after my work for the BBC at the Olympics. With Locki we struggled to conceive – I changed my diet, I started keeping watch on my fertile times, I quit coffee (very hard for me) and even started acupuncture to help get pregnant. So we expected to have similar struggles. However, the opposite happened!" she told HELLO!

Chemmy announced her pregnancy in August

The couple married in June 2014 at Syon House in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. "In Dougie I have found the perfect team-mate in life," said Chemmy. "To meet someone who complements you in every way and yet is so different is amazing. We both want to fit so much into life, but he thinks about consequences and I just throw myself into things. I like to be impulsive and spontaneous whereas Dougie is conscious of outcomes."

