Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley reportedly welcome second child together - find out the cute name!

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley have reportedly welcomed their second child together - a bouncing baby boy! According to The Sun, the pair are said to be "over the moon" with their newborn, who they welcomed in December 2018, and have named him Forrest after Tom Hanks' character in Forrest Gump. The couple already share a three-year-old, and Tom has a ten-year-old son, Louis, from a previous relationship. HELLO! has reached out to their representatives for confirmation.

Tom and Charlotte attended Harry and Meghan's wedding

Tom will undoubtably soon be swapping tips on taking care of newborn babies with his close friend, dad-to-be Prince Harry! The Dunkirk actor, who attended Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle back in May 2018, has spoken briefly about their friendship to Esquire magazine, calling it "deeply private" and branding the royal a "legend". He also revealed that he had flown from New Orleans to London to be there for Harry's big day. Tom and Harry became good friends after the actor became an ambassador for The Prince's Trust in 2010, and the actor even shared a laugh with Harry's dad, Prince Charles, when he received his CBE at Buckingham Palace back in November for services to drama.

Tom has previously opened up to HELLO! about the impact his children have had on his life. "Being a father has given me the kind of purpose that makes you think more carefully about how you live your life," he said. "I made a lot of mistakes and I put my mum and dad through a lot because they were so worried about me. I take great pride in being a father and make sure I'm there for him and helping him as he makes his way in the world."

