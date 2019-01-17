Katherine Jenkins opens up about children Aaliyah and Xander in rare interview What a good big sister!

Katherine Jenkins has revealed that her three-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, is besotted with her baby brother, Xander. The proud mum-of-two was attending the premiere of Cirque du Soleil – TOTEM at the Royal Albert Hall, and opened up about her youngsters' friendship, telling HELLO!: "[Aaliyah's] being really good. She's mummy-ing him and she's so thrilled to have this little brother. They're getting on well so, touch wood! We haven't had any jealousy just yet."

The singer revealed that the pair had been in bed before she headed out to enjoy the evening with her sister, explaining: "They're happy and tucked them into bed before I jumped into the taxi. They're all happy and I can enjoy my night with my sister now." Speaking about her baby son Xander, who she welcomed back in April 2018, she said: "He's amazing! He's doing really well, he's very chilled and smiley and happy and yeah, I'm obsessed."

Katherine announced the happy news that she and her husband, Andrew Levitas, welcomed a baby boy on Instagram back in April. Sharing a photo of her newborn son, she wrote: "Andrew, Aaliyah and I are proud to announce the arrival of our gorgeous son Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas. His middle names honour our late fathers who live on in our little 'Defender of Men' (Meaning of Xander)… Our family, our home and are hearts could not be more full of love & we are incredibly grateful for the gift of being parents to these beautiful children." Speaking about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!, she explained: "Everybody says, 'Your life will never be the same,' but I didn't expect to feel so chilled and relaxed about life. My husband and I love being parents and Aaliyah makes us so happy. She's fun, kind and affectionate – and a mummy's girl."

