Katherine Jenkins just wore Kate Middleton's favourite brand and wow, she looks royally good How gorgeous does she look?

Mother-of-two Katherine Jenkins appeared on the Lorraine show on Monday morning and we can't get her stunning floral dress out of our heads! The 38-year-old opera sensation was on the show to lift the lid on her new music but it was her fancy frock that stole the show. The 'Garden Maxi Dress' by Goat, is cut in a flattering fit and flare shape and is made from a light-weight, stretchy fabric. We love the stunning bursts of floral print emblazoned over the black number and the sweeping midi skirt, full sleeves and the buttoned cuffs give it a lovely dressed-up look. Priced at £595 - it's an expensive buy, but would carry you throughout the seasons as floral prints never goes out of style.

Katherine looked blloming lovely on the Lorraine show

The Duchess of Cambridge loves high end brand Goat. In fact, she wore the label four times in just one month last year, whilst she was carrying little Prince Louis. As her growing baby bump got bigger, the brand was the only place she headed to for maternity style. Prince William's wife attended the Place2Be's School Leaders Forum in November 2017, wearing the Eloise Tunic dress in a deep cranberry shade.

£595, Goat

A week later, the Duchess looked incredible as she visited the Hornsey Road Children's centre, wearing the brand's Redgrave Coat which set her back £600.

Kate often wears Goat dresses

Soon after that in Birmingham, Kate looked stunning in an all-black outfit, which consisted of a striking dress coat - Goat's Washington design - which she had worn before and was from a past season.

It's easy to see why Prince Harry's sister-in-law would re-cycle the item, for the classic black shade and cuff detail made it totally timeless. And two weeks after that, on an official visit to Manchester at the Children's Global Media Summit, the sister of Pippa Middleton stunned in the brand' s £450 'Elodie' dress, which featured an on-trend funnel neck, and extravagant bell-sleeves.

