Myleene Klass expecting baby number 3! See her baby bump Another Valentine’s Day baby announcement!

Myleene Klass has surprised fans by revealing she is pregnant with her third child! The musician shared the happy news on Thursday afternoon, with a photo showing off her blossoming bump which she captioned simply with a heart.

The beautiful snap showed Myleene standing in her underwear while cradling her bump. She was congratulated by fans and famous friends including Vicky Pattison, who wrote: "Mate, this makes me so unbelievably happy. Congratulations."

Myleene Klass is pregnant with her third child

Myleene’s baby will be her first child with boyfriend Simon Motson, and a baby brother or sister to daughters Hero and Ava, from her marriage to Graham Quinn. The Smooth radio host has been dating fashion PR Simon for over three years and they have largely kept their romance low-key, but speaking to Lorraine Kelly about her relationship in February 2018, Myleene was unable to hide her feelings for her other half. "I think I do deserve it. Look how hot he is!" she told Lorraine.

STORY: Myleene Klass' fans are obsessed with her gorgeous bathroom - and you will be too

She also gave viewers an insight into family life with Simon, who has two children from his previous marriage to Anna Walton. "There's six of us now so nobody invites us over, we're like a travelling circus," she shared. With another baby on the way that could get even more difficult!

Myleene is dating fashion PR Simon Motson

Myleene previously married bodyguard Graham Quinn in October 2011 after an 11-year relationship, but he left her just six months into their marriage in 2012. However, she refused to let the split define her, and revealed she decided to “own” being a single mother.

"You think it's a catastrophe that the relationship has ended, but it isn't at all. In the first few months, I hated those moments when the girls were in bed and I was on my own. I worried that all decisions were mine,” Myleene told The Daily Telegraph’s Stella magazine. "It took me a while to realise that, actually, I love that. Me and my girls are a unit, we are strong, we are completely and utterly bonded."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.