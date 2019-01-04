Olympic gold medallist Amy Williams expecting second child with husband Craig Ham The couple married in 2015

Congratulations to Amy Williams and her husband Craig Ham, who are expecting their second child together! The Olympic gold medallist shared the happy news with HELLO!, saying: "We are extremely lucky and very excited to say that Oscar will be getting a new baby brother or sister in the summer month of June.... the first three months haven’t been the easiest but I’m now feeling great as the new year starts and I’m continuing with my personal training qualifications to become a PT."

The bundle of joy will be a baby brother or sister for the couple’s son Oscar Nash, who turns two in March. Amy, who won gold for the skeleton bob at the 2010 winter games, introduced her firstborn in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, and has since opened up about her experience of parenting, saying that she’s mastered "multi-tasking" since becoming a mum.

Amy Williams and Craig Ham are expecting their second child together

The 36-year-old has also said that she wouldn’t stop her children from following in her footsteps, despite wanting to "wrap them up in cotton wool". Speaking to HELLO! alongside Chemmy Alcott, Amy explained: "I’ve gone off and done these crazy things, so I will fully support whatever Oscar wants to do as long as he has a passion for something – even if I do have my heart in my mouth."

Amy and Craig married in August 2015 following an 18-month relationship, with a romantic church ceremony in the village where she was raised. The couple met on Tinder and were engaged after 12 weeks, with Amy previously saying she knew within just two weeks that Craig was the one.

The couple are also parents to son Oscar, who they introduced in HELLO! in 2017

Although Amy has kept her pregnancy news a secret until now, she did hint at their happy announcement with a Tweet to ring in the New Year. "2018 you were so much FUN. New challenges, adventures, friends, wisdom and inspiration. The LOVE that I have for the strong, wild and BEAUTIFUL friend that are in my life is huge. BIG love to you all. Can’t wait for the EXCITING new chapter of life that is 2019. Happy New Year!" she wrote.

