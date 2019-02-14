The Wanted's Tom Parker and wife Kelsey expecting first baby – see the sweet announcement! The couple married in summer 2018

Congratulations to Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey, who are expecting their first child together! The Wanted singer shared the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, posting a photo of some spaghetti letters spelling out the words: "Something’s Cooking".

A video posted on the former boy band star’s YouTube page showed the couple together in their home, preparing a romantic meal together and giving a glimpse at Kelsey’s tiny bump, before they shared a look at their baby scan and a sign telling fans: "Baby Parker due July 2019." Tom even appears to have written a new song especially for the occasion, celebrating him and Kelsey becoming a "family of three".

Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey are expecting their first child in July

Unsurprisingly both Tom and Kelsey were inundated with congratulatory messages from their fans, many of whom were excited at the prospect of him being the first member of The Wanted to have a baby. The couple’s baby is due almost exactly a year after their wedding, which was attended by his bandmates Max George and Jay McGuiness.

Tom proposed to his actress girlfriend in 2016, and they were forced to put their wedding on hold until July 2018 due to the singer’s starring role in the Grease stage show. "We wanted to make sure we plan it right and I don't want to take two weeks off, get married, do a week on honeymoon, then go back on tour. I didn't think that was something I'd be comfortable with," Tom previously told HELLO!.

The couple shared the news in an YouTube video

Speaking about the stresses of wedding planning, the singer said: "We've seen so many venues. But do you know what – I feel like the wedding is the girl's day and her dream. I feel like that might be seen as a cop out, like I don't want to do much, but I’ll roll with that. I mean, Kelsey knows what she wants and how she wants it to be, so I’m letting her put everything into place and I’ll just give her my credit card when needs be."

