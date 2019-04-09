Rochelle Humes has banned talking about weight loss and diet in front of her daughters She reveals the reason why...

Rochelle Humes makes no secret of the fact that she is an advocate for having a positive body image and that it's something she wants to instill in her children too.The former pop star shares two little girls, Alaia-Mai, 6, and Valentina, 2, with her husband, former JLS singer Marvin Humes, and as parents they're doing everything in their power to make sure their daughters grow up in a healthy environment.

Speaking to The Mirror, the This Morning presenter revealed that she went as far as to tell her own mother off for discussing

weight in her home. The 30-year-old relayed the story by explaining: "She was like, 'Oh I need to go on a diet before your birthday'.

"That’s fine to say to me, but I don’t like that around my girls," she finished.

Revealing her parenting hack for encouraging her little ones to eat well, the star said: "I’ll be like, 'Right, we need to eat this because we need to look after our teeth.'"

Rochelle has previously opened up about how she keeps herself in shape and why she doesn't follow a diet herself.

In an interview with Heat Magazine, she said: "I've never been that person who's into dieting, because I can't sustain it.

"I did a diet once and it was awful and made me miserable - I would never do it again.

"I'm a fan of eating what you want as long as it's good for you and you know where it's from. I'm really into organic and healthy food, but I've never believed in eating no cards or no fat."

Clearly a great mum to two already, Rochelle has spoken about how she wouldn’t be opposed to expanding her family even though they’ve just got a pet.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Rochelle said: “We’ve just got a puppy! It feels like we have another baby because we are toilet training again.

"We have a baby that’s about to turn two, so we’re okay right now. But never say never.”

While Marvin doesn’t seem quite convinced…yet. “We’ve got a five year old, a two year old and a puppy. Our hands are full at the moment.”