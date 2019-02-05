Holly Willoughby sparks HUGE new parenting debate surrounding son Chester This is what happened…

Holly Willoughby is a doting mum to three children, and on Monday she gave fans a preview into her home life away from the telly. Taking to Instagram, the This Morning host shared a picture of her three-year-old son Chester's toy car collection, which he had arranged neatly in a giant circle, with a bunny rabbit centred in the middle of it. Holly captioned the post: "Vehicles and Animal(s) by Chester...," but it soon sparked debate among her followers, with the image resonating with parents with autistic children, while others debated that it was simply a photo of Chester's toys.

Holly Willoughby is a doting mum to three children

MORE: Kate Middleton teaches Prince George and Princess Charlotte surprising craft

One parent wrote: "As soon as I saw this it took me back to when my autistic son was younger," while another said: "My son used to do this all the time, and he's not autistic, so please don't read into it." A third added: "I absolutely love seeing this. My little man does the same thing all the time, lines of cars and dinosaurs – always sorting them."

Holly's photo caused debate among her followers

Last year, another of Holly's social media posts saw a divide of opinions when she shared a lovely photo of herself with all three of her children out in Australia during her stint on I'm A Celebrity. While many complimented the TV presenter on her gorgeous family, others were quick to question why Holly's children weren't at school. The post sparked a debate among fans, with one asking whether celebrities including Holly are fined for pulling their children out of school during term time.

READ: See Prince Philip's letter to fans following his car accident

Holly is fiercely protective of her family and only shares pictures of her children occasionally, and always with their faces out of view to protect their privacy. Although Holly has an impressive TV career, she has previously said to HELLO! that being a mum was by far her most important job. "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Loading the player...

Holly's rise to stardom

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.