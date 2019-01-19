Rochelle Humes shares exciting baby news with her fans Aw!

Rochelle Humes has shared some exciting baby news with her fans on Instagram! The presenter posted a photograph of herself holding an ultrasound envelope labelled "Gender," revealing that she is planning a gender reveal party for some of her close friends."A very special bit of mail arrived for me today," she wrote. "I've been trusted to throw a baby shower/gender reveal for 2 very special people in our family... gulp! I'm SO excited/nervous and I feel so honoured but, I’m gonna need some help. Any new ways of revealing other than a balloon or cake? Please let me know. I love them both so much and want it to be a special day. Right I'm off to put this envelope in the safe..."

Rochelle asked her followers for tips

Rochelle's followers shared plenty of ideas in the comments section of the post, with one writing: "We used scratch cards! It was great, everyone could then keep them to remember," and another adding: "We used confetti cannons and had one each. After the countdown we pulled them. It was amazing for the photos!"

MORE: Rochelle Humes reveals the one thing husband Marvin does to annoy her

Loading the player...

The former Saturdays singer and husband Marvin share two daughters of their own, and Rochelle also took to Instagram Stories to tell her followers that she was staying at home with five-year-old Alaia-Mai, who was unfortunately ill with a bug. She has spoken to HELLO! previously about how she juggles her work with her family life, saying: "It's not plain sailing at all, I'm always winging it! Every Sunday, I sit down with Marvin and figure out who needs to be where, and who is working and when. So that takes some of the stress away."

She added of their active outdoor lifestyle: "We're very lucky where we live, its very green, there's forest everywhere, so we go for lots of walks together. During the school holidays Alaia has been going to a sports club, which she absolutely loves. She also does dancing and is going to start tennis club."

MORE: Rochelle Humes and Holly Willoughby get all dressed up to party the night away