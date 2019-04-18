Beyoncé reveals heartbreaking details about her labour with twins Sir and Rumi The Lemonade singer welcomed her twins in June 2017

Beyoncé has got candid about the birth of her twins Sir and Rumi in her new Netflix documentary film Homecoming. In the very revealing programme, the Lemonade singer spoke about the struggles she went through during the nine months she was carrying her babies, admitting it was an "extremely difficult pregnancy." The mother-of-three added that she developed preeclampsia, a condition which causes high blood pressure in pregnant women. The 37-year-old also went through a traumatic experience when one of her twins' heartbeats paused a few times during labour, which meant that she had to undergo an emergency c-section.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their twins in 2017

The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me. My body went through more than I knew it could. I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth. I had an extremely difficult pregnancy, high blood pressure. I developed toxaemia, preeclampsia, and in the room, one of the baby's heartbeats paused a few times so I had to get an emergency c-section."

Luckily, Beyoncé and her twins were all fine, and the babies – now one – have made several appearances throughout their first year, along with their seven-year-old sister, Blue Ivy. The much-anticipated documentary features around Beyoncé's performance at Coachella in 2018, which saw her make history as the first black woman to headline the famous Californian music festival.

The twins' big sister Blue Ivy

When Beyoncé first announced her pregnancy in February 2017, it came as a surprise to fans, especially as she was expecting twins. At the time, it was the most liked photo on Instagram of all time, receiving 6.4million likes in less than eight hours. It wasn't just Instagram that was set alight by Beyoncé's big news. According to Twitter, within 15 minutes of the announcement there were more than 17,000 tweets being sent per minute referring to her pregnancy. 'Twins' was also the top trend on Twitter, with 'Beyoncé', 'Blue' and 'Beyhive' also trending.

