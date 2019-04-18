Victoria Beckham enjoys meal with David and all four children in rare family photo What a lucky lady!

Victoria Beckham celebrated turning 45 in style in Wednesday as her entire family joined her for dinner in LA – where they are currently staying over the Easter break. It's not often now that the former Spice Girl's entire brood are together now that Brooklyn is leading a life of his own, while David has been travelling for work over the past few weeks, so this celebration was even more special. The fashion designer made sure to take a lovely photo of them all at dinner, which she shared with her followers on Instagram. As well as David and children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, Brooklyn's girlfriend Hana Cross was also in attendance. "The most beautiful day with my favourite people in the world xxx I Love u so, so, so much xxx kisses from a very loved mummy and wife x," Victoria wrote in the caption.

Victoria Beckham and her family celebrated her 45th birthday

MORE: Victoria Beckham wore a very surprising outfit to her 45th birthday

The 45-year-old was treated to a selection of gorgeous presents on her special day, including several bouquets of flowers and even her very own American Girl doll, which had been given to her by seven-year-old Harper. The doll had Victoria's trademark brunette bob, oversized sunglasses and was wearing a dress which had the words 'My mummy rocks' printed on it. Earlier in the day, Victoria had gone out to an ice cream factory with David and the children. The kids all had a go at sculpting the ice, and wrote messages in the pan, including 'I love mum' and 'Happy birthday'.

Victoria was treated to her own American Girl doll from Harper

READ: Prince Charles hints at royal baby's due date with new clue

As ever, David and their three sons also paid tribute to Victoria on social media. David posted a lovely picture of his wife, and wrote: "Happy Birthday Mama @victoriabeckham ...Have the most amazing day because you deserve to be spoilt by the little ones @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven & Me of course." Brooklyn, meanwhile, shared a photo of himself with Victoria when he was a little boy, Romeo chose a sweet selfie, while Cruz apologised in a post on Instagram Stories for not having made a photo message due to his phone being broken.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.