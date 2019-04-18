T2 Transpotting actor Bradley Welsh tragically dies aged 42 from gunshot wound The actor was just 42

Bradley Welsh, who starred in T2 Trainspotting, has been killed in a shooting aged 42. The 42-year-old star was shot dead near his home in the West End area of Edinburgh on Wednesday evening and sadly passed away at the scene. Police have confirmed that they are treating his death as suspicious. Bradley's friends and former co-stars have paid tribute to the late actor, including the author of Trainspotting, Irvine Welsh, who wrote: "Bradley John Welsh, my heart is broken. Goodbye my amazing and beautiful friend. Thanks for making me a better person and helping me to see the world in a kinder and wiser way."

Bradley was killed near his home

Bradley and Irvine were close friends, and the author wrote a role for Bradley into the script of T2. The star had also appeared in Danny Dyer's Deadliest Men back in 2008, and The Real Football Factories back in 2006. Speaking about his death, one fan wrote: "Sad to hear the news about Bradley Welsh. Didn’t know him personally but just recently had a few interactions on here with him through boxing and training. By all accounts a cracking guy who done fantastic work for the kids and the community in Edinburgh. RIP Brad."

Homeless charity Social Bite also wrote: "Heartbreaking to hear about the passing of Bradley Welsh. A massive supporter to us and countless others in Edinburgh. A one of a kind person and a friend. Thoughts with his family. Rest in peace." Bradley was known for his charity work, and previously opened up about turning his life around in an interview with The Sun back in January 2017, explaining: "A long time ago I had a criminal past as a young football hooligan. I then went to prison for extortion and firearms and all that stuff. But for the last 20 years I've run boxing gyms and organised big charity events in Edinburgh. I just did a foodbank appeal which raised 22 tons of food. I’m not after a gold medal, but that’s what I’ve been doing. So hopefully T2 will get rid of this tag."

