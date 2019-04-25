Hilaria Baldwin shares heartbreaking ultrasound of baby she lost to miscarriage She shared an emotional post about her experience

Hilaria Baldwin has shared an ultrasound photograph of the baby she lost to a miscarriage, opening up in an emotional post that read: "I am physically starting to feel like myself again." The 35-year-old, who is the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, had revealed to her Instagram followers earlier in April that she had sadly lost her baby. In her latest post, she said: "Since so many of you have been asking, I want to tell you that I am doing well. It has been 2 weeks since the D&C and I am physically starting to feel like myself again. Emotionally I am ok too... when we choose to become parents, we take a big risk with our hearts. Never do we love so intensely - and this is scary, but so worth it."

Hilaria first posted about the devastating miscarriage earlier in April

The caption continued: "This time, when I opened my heart up to another baby, he or she didn't stay very long. But I love this little soul deeply and wholly. We all have a purpose in life, and I believe my little one left positivity in it's short life. I felt a deep provocation to share what was going on and, in being so open, some great conversations emerged. Creating a positive from a negative, this little flicker of life left its mark."

Hilaria Baldwin reveals ordeal with pneumonia after birth of fourth child

Unsurprisingly, Hilaria's followers flooded the post with supportive comments, with one fan replying: "Where on earth did Alec find you? Now I know why he said to Regina King on his talk show 'my wife is luminous'. I don't know you but you seem to be such a beautiful soul. I'm so sorry for your loss." Another poignantly added: "Thank you, my D&C is tomorrow. I am heartbroken. But more so because no one talks about it and no one asks. So thank you for sharing your story."

Loading the player...

The mother-of-four first gave a public insight into her miscarriage during the early stages, when she shared a post that read: "I want to be a part of the effort to normalise miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine – and it truly isn't. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore."

Serena Williams reveals what it was like to plan Meghan Markle's royal baby shower