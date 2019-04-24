Serena Williams reveals what it was like to plan Meghan Markle's royal baby shower Meghan Markle celebrated her baby shower in New York in February

Serena Williams has opened up about hosting the Duchess of Sussex's royal baby shower in February. The tennis was on hand to throw the ultimate party in New York with just a handful of Meghan's close friends. Speaking to Business of Fashion, Serena shared: "Planning something like that takes a lot of effort. I'm a perfectionist, so I'm like, 'Let's make it perfect.'" The guests enjoyed incredible biscuits, cakes and desserts by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. They also enjoyed a flower-arranging session.

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams have been friends for years

Serena, 37, threw a lavish but intimate baby shower for Meghan in the penthouse suite of The Mark hotel, located in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Guests included Meghan's royal wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin, her best friend and unofficial stylist Jessica Mulroney, A-lister Amal Clooney and her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. Fashion designer and rumoured matchmaker Misha Nonoo was also spotted arriving at the hotel.

Speaking on CBS This Morning a few days later, one of Meghan's guests, Gayle King, shared details about the royal celebration. "I hope she won't mind me sharing this because I've never seen anything like this at a baby shower," said Gayle. "They did flower decorations. They had flower arranging, they brought in somebody to explain how to arrange flowers."

"We all each made an individual vase," she divulged. "Then Meghan, at her request, got in touch with an organisation I've never heard of, called Repeat Roses, and they were all donated to different charities. I thought that was a very sweet thing… It just speaks to who she is. She's kind, she's very generous. And a really, really sweet person."

