Keira Knightley surprises with pregnancy reveal - baby number two is on the way! Congratulations!

It's happy news for Keira Knightley and her husband James Righton, who have revealed they are expecting their second baby! The actress arrived at a Chanel cocktail party on Thursday evening in Paris, showing off her bump to photographers in a gorgeous gown. It's not known how far along Keira is, though it seems she's managed to keep her pregnancy schtum for quite some time! Looking back, she has certainly been choosing her outfits wisely over recent months, opting for floaty ruffled dresses instead of fitted gowns.

Keira showed off her bump in Paris

The couple are known to be very private, so it's no surprise they opted to keep their news under wraps for as long as possible. James and Keira are also parents to a little girl, Edie, who they welcomed in 2015. Earlier in the year, the Colette star opened up to Balance magazine about the challenges she's faced as a mother.

"I don’t think we give women enough credit for the physical and emotional marathon they go through when becoming a mother," she said. "I come from a place of amazing privilege. I have an incredible support system; I've been unbelievably lucky in my career; I can afford good childcare… and yet I still find it really difficult."

At another Chanel event in April

She added: "It’s OK to say that. It doesn’t mean I don't love my kid, it's just me admitting that the sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes, the shift in relationship with my partner, are all things that make me feel as if I'm failing on a daily basis. I have to remind myself that I haven't failed, I’m just doing what I can do, but it’s not easy."

It looks like there's a baby boom over in Hollywood, too, since Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also revealed they were expecting another baby on Thursday night, with Blake showing off her bump at New York's Pokémon Detective Pikachu premiere. Exciting times!