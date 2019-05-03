Surprise! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their 3rd child The Gossip Girl star debuted her growing baby bump

Congratulations to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are expecting their third child together. The couple surprised fans with their happy news, when Blake showcased her growing baby bump on the red carpet at the Detective Pikachu premiere on Thursday.

The Gossip Girl star looked stunning in a yellow embellished gown from Rebecca’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection, which featured tie waist detailing that sat above her blossoming bump. Blake accessorised with sparkling gold and diamond bracelets, colourful rings, and wore her hair on corkscrew curls, showing we can expect yet another stylish pregnancy from the actress.

Blake Lively is pregnant with her third child

Blake and Ryan are already parents to two young girls – James, four, and Inez, two. They have been married since 2012 after meeting on set of their film Green Lantern. The couple have made similar announcements for each of their two children, as they prefer to keep their family life out of the public eye.

However, they did invite their daughters to join them at one high profile event, when Ryan was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. Blake has previously revealed they want their children to have “normal” lives, despite their privileged upbringing. "Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had," she told Marie Claire. "We don't ever want to rob them of what we had, because we'd feel really selfish."

The couple shared the news at the Detective Pikachu premiere

Explaining that she is protective of her family, Blake added: "All my eggs are in one basket, and that's my family. That's where my heart is. That's where my everything is,” she said. “That's the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited."

