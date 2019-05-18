Kim Kardashian reveals name and shares adorable first photo of fourth child Congratulations!

Kim Kardashian has shared an adorable first photograph of her newborn son – revealing his name is Psalm. Sharing a sweet screenshot of a text message conversation from her husband Kanye West, she simply captioned it: "Psalm West". The mum-of-four and Kanye welcomed their little boy via surrogate last week. The couple are already parents to daughter North, five, son Saint, three, and daughter Chicago, 15 months.

The accompanying text message from Kanye read: "Beautiful Mother’s Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.” The queen of reality TV shared the news of Psalm's arrival last week on Twitter, writing: "He's here and he's perfect!" Kim's post racked up 27,000 likes in less than ten minutes, with fans declaring they couldn't wait to hear the name and see the first picture. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year, Kim was asked about baby names and said she had been googling Armenian boys' names but couldn't really find anything.

She then added: "I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, my brother Rob, but then it's like, North, Saint, Chicago, Rob - it doesn't really go." Her chosen name, Psalm is of Hebrew origin meaning a sacred song or hymn.

Congratulations Kim and Kanye

Kim's older sister Kourtney Kardashian broke the news that Kim's surrogate was in labour. She appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to spill the beans to her mum Kris Jenner and chat show host Ellen. Kourtney, who also brought her kids on stage, explained that Kim was supposed to be the one to surprise Kris on TV.

"So, my mum doesn't even know this, but Kim's surrogate went into labour, so she's at the hospital," Kourtney told Ellen, Kris and the live audience. "What! What are we doing here?" Kris replied, looking visibly shocked. "Did anyone else know this?" Ellen asked, to which Kourtney replied: "No!"

Kim, 38, gave birth to her two elder children North and Saint, but she turned to a surrogate for her third child, daughter Chicago. The reality TV star told friends and family over Christmas that she was having another baby, and after rumours surfaced in the media, Kim confirmed it to the world during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January. "Well, it's out there. I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk," Kim said, confirming that the couple were having a boy.

