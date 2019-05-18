Solo Prince Harry is life and soul of Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding - see the pics Another reason we love Prince Harry

Prince Harry may have attended the royal wedding of the year solo – but he didn't let that stop him from being the life and soul of Lady Gabriella Windsor's nuptials to Thomas Kingston. The new dad was caught on camera keeping the likes of the Queen, Prince Philip and Princess Anne royally entertained after guests exited St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday afternoon.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Lady Gabriella Windsor's stunning wedding dress

Harry – who welcomed his first child, Archie Harrison, with wife Meghan Markle earlier this month – had Prince Philip in fits of laughter as they congregated on the steps outside the chapel. Harry even appeared to be showing off the dance moves he may throw at the reception as he gestured a fist pump with his hands – we would love to see that.

But it wasn't just Prince Philip who Harry worked his charm on, as Princess Anne was pictured enjoying a chuckle as she stood beside him. Harry even kept his grandmother the Queen entertained as she waited patiently with all of the other guests for Lady Gabriella and Thomas to make their grand exit together as man and wife.

READ MORE: Lady Gabriella Windsor stuns in Luisa Beccaria wedding dress

We would love to be in on this joke

Lady Gabriella and Thomas married in front of guests including Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, Pippa, Carole and James Middleton and Sophie Winkleman. However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and even Princess Eugenie – who is believed to be on holiday, were noticeably absent from the list of attendees.

READ MORE: Lady Gabriella Windsor to wear FOUR wedding dresses to her royal wedding

Such a sweet image

Earlier in the week, Kensington Palace revealed that William would be at a public engagement on Saturday. "The Duke of Cambridge, President of the FA, will attend the 2019 FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium, and will present the trophy to the winners," it read. After missing the FA Cup Final last May due to Harry and Meghan's wedding, it is understandable that the 36-year-old chose not to miss this year's match too.

The Duchess of Cambridge did not appear for a solo outing for the wedding, with no specific need for her to attend, as George, Charlotte and Louis did not have the responsibility of pageboy or bridesmaid, unlike in 2018 for uncle Prince Harry's wedding and their auntie Pippa's wedding.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.