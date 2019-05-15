Kim Kardashian spends quality time with North during maternity leave – watch cute video North is a mini Kayne in the making!

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West welcomed their fourth child last week via a surrogate, and while they are busy settling into life as a family-of-four, Kim has been making sure that her other children don't feel left out. The reality star's oldest daughter North spent some quality time with her mum during her maternity leave, seeing her make her own music video to Lil Nas X's Old Town Road. Kim explained on Instagram that the video was directed and choreographed by North, and features a short appearance from Kim, dressed up in a cowboy hat, ukulele and a horse on her back at the beginning of the footage. North can be hilariously heard telling her mum: "That is not how you do it!"

Kim Kardashian and North featured in a music video they made

North is adorable in the video and is dressed up as Jessie from Toy Story, complete with a rainbow ukulele. The video features filters chosen by North, who dances down the hallway with a range of impressive moves. The little girl even designed her own T-shirt for the video, and wears a tank top with the words Old Town Road written on by her, as well as a picture of a cowboy and a cross chain necklace drawn around the neckline. Kim shared the video on her Instagram account, and wrote next to it: "What we do on maternity leave.. Directed and choreographed by North." Fans were impressed with North's work, with one writing: "An entertainer with her daddy, go North!" Another added: "I can't stop watching!"

North is the oldest child of Kim and Kayne

It's been an exciting time for the Kardashian-West family, following the birth of their baby boy on Friday. The queen of reality TV shared the news on Twitter, writing: "He's here and he's perfect!" Kim's post racked up 27,000 likes in less than ten minutes, with fans declaring they couldn't wait to hear the name and see the first picture.

Kim's older sister Kourtney Kardashian had broken the news that Kim's surrogate was in labour on Friday morning. She appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to spill the beans to her mum Kris Jenner and chat show host Ellen. Kourtney, who also brought her kids on stage, explained that Kim was supposed to be the one to surprise Kris on TV. Kim and Kayne are also parents to Saint, two, and one-year-old Chicago.

