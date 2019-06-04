Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev receive first baby present following pregnancy announcement This will be the Strictly couple's first child together!

After sharing their baby joy with the world last week, Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have been showered with well-wishes. And on Monday, it seems the mother-to-be received her first baby gift - a cute babygro! Taking to her Twitter page, the Countdown presenter posted a lovely snap of the sweet garment and a bunch of flowers which were given by her work colleagues and an audience member! "Going to bed with the knowledge that in real life, people are lovely," she tweeted.

Going to bed with the knowledge that in real life, people are lovely! Thanks @C4Countdown team for my gorgeous flowers and to Kayleigh who gave me this from our audience...I absolutely love it! Happy days 🥰🤰💐 pic.twitter.com/yTH71s2Ofm — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) June 3, 2019

"Thanks @C4Countdown team for my gorgeous flowers and to Kayleigh who gave me this from our audience... I absolutely love it! Happy days." The babygro fittingly had the words, "Baby Kovalev," stitched across it. In 2014, the celebrity mathematician, 33, confirmed her romance with her Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Pasha, 39 - a year after splitting up from her ex-husband Jamie Gilbert.

Last week, the lovebirds announced their happy news with Rachel sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. The snap showed the TV star posing in front of the famous Countdown board, with the letters spelling out "R TINY MATE", which is an anagram of the word 'maternity'. In the caption, she wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

Speaking to the Radio Times last year, Rachel gushed about her romance with the Russian dancer. "I am in love now," she shared. "I don't feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure any more. I don't worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled." She added in the interview: "I don't feel the need to do it again. If I'm with someone and I'm happy, that's enough." And touching on children briefly, she said: "I don't see myself with or without children - whatever will be, will be."

