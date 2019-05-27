Rachel Riley makes first public appearance since announcing pregnancy The baby is due in December

Rachel Riley made her first high-profile outing over the weekend just days after announcing her exciting pregnancy news. The Countdown star, who is expecting her first child with long-term boyfriend Pasha Kovalev, headed to Manchester United's Old Trafford football stadium to watch her team take part in the 1999 Treble reunion game against Bayern Munich.

Filming a quick video from the pitch before her hosting duties, Rachel told her Twitter and Instagram followers: "Almost time for the Treble match. Look who's behind me. Come on you reds!" The pregnant star looked gorgeous in a floral dress and while fans couldn't quite catch a glimpse of her small bump, they did leave some lovely comments.

5-0 to the #Treble99 Champions!

I’ve been looking forward to this all year and it didn’t disappoint!

What a team, what a club @ManUtd 🤩🏆🏆🏆 With a crowd of over 60k, fingers crossed @MU_Foundation hit their £1m fundraising target🤞 pic.twitter.com/4MvrValuE0 — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) May 26, 2019

Rachel shared a video on Twitter and Instagram

"Enjoyed the day also Rachel. And best wishes to you. And another red on the way. Xx," one fan replied, while another wrote: "Well done Rachel… Really enjoyed the match. Always enjoy seeing our legends. What a great crowd too. Congratulations to you and Pasha on the baby news Xx." "So many congrats on your news!!" a third posted.

Rachel and Pasha are expecting their first baby

Rachel, 33, and Pasha, 39, announced their pregnancy news last week. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous Countdown board, with the letters spelling out "R TINY MATE", which is an anagram of the word 'maternity', Rachel shared on Instagram: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

Video: Rachel Riley talks about her birthday with Pasha Kovalev

The parents-to-be met when they were partnered in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing. They started dating in 2014, after Rachel split from husband Jamie Gilbert the previous year. When asked if the BBC show and its supposed 'curse' had contributed to the breakdown of her marriage, Rachel replied: "No. I'm still friends with my ex-husband. He's great, he's a brilliant guy."

